Gunman opens fire during cell phone purchase in Auto Zone parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a gunman opened fire during an attempted cell phone purchase in an Auto Zone parking lot.
It happened Friday, Feb. 7 around 11 a.m. at the store located on West 70th Street.
According to witnesses, the seller noticed the buyer was attempting to make the purchase with counterfeit money, pulled out a gun and began to shoot. No one was injured.
The gunman, who has not been identified, fled the scene. His description is unavailable at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. You can also call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.