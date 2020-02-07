First Alert: Frosty start to your Friday

Your commute Friday morning will take a little longer if your car sits out at night. Frost will likely be on the windshield. You’ll need some extra time to scrape it off or let the defrost melt it away before you can hit the roads.
A widespread freeze is likely across the ArkLaTex just before sunrise. Temperatures could get as low as the mid 20s north of I-30 in the northern ArkLaTex. Elsewhere temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 making it the coldest morning of February so far.
Sunshine is back tomorrow and that combined with a southwest breeze will help warm us up nicely by afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around 60 by mid-afternoon.
We’ll stay mild into the weekend, but expect to see some rain by Sunday. Here’s how you can keep up with latest forecast from the KSLA First Alert Weather Team:
