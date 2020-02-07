Authorities ID victims in fatal plane crash

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims in yesterday’s fatal plane crash.
Two of the men were residents of Shreveport. The plane was a Cessna 182.
- Christopher Mudd of Shreveport
- Wade Williams of Shreveport
- William Robert Gilliam of Minden
The small plane was en route to Shreveport from Jackson, Ms. The single-engine plane went down on DG&E Logging & Chipping Inc. property along Louisiana Highway 34 about a mile north of Chatham.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown said that the tower at Monroe Regional Airport lost radar contact with the plane about 2:11 p.m.
