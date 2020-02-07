AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, fans gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the details says a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center. The Los Angeles arena is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career. The date corresponds with the jersey numbers he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore, 24 for him and 2 for her. (Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes/AP)