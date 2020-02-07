Annual African-American celebration set to honor 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The 2020 Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet is set for Saturday at Morning Star Family Life Center on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport.
The semi-formal gala, which starts at 6:30 p.m., honors African-Americans in the area who have made significant contributions to African-American history.
Katie Latin is the founder and organizer of the scholarship awards banquet and has been putting on the event the past 32 years.
The 2020 recipients who will be honored are:
Crystal Barnes, principal and a graduate of Booker T. Washington High.
Carolyn Henderson, the Shreveport Fire Department’s first African-American female assistant fire chief
Ca’Tari Jackson, the Shreveport Police Department’s first African-American female mounted patrol officer
Taylor Jamison, executive director of the Strategic Action Council and chairman of the Shreveport-Bossier African-American Chamber of Commerce
Sherricka Fields Jones, the city of Shreveport’s first African-American female chief administrative officer
Charles Johnson, KOKA 980 station manager/7 years of broadcasting
Dr. Charley Lester, dentist
Nina Montgomery, program director for KVMA 102.9
Dr. Marvin Rainey, principal at Midway Middle School and one of the first African-American men to earn a doctorate from LSU-Shreveport
Dr. David Williams II, executive officer to the assistant medical center director at VA and one of the first African-American men to earn a doctorate from LSU-Shreveport
Mayor Jeff Hall, the first African-American mayor of Alexandria, La.
Hall also will be the gala’s keynote speaker.
KSLA Anchor Domonique Benn will emcee the event.
KSLA News 12 is highlighting all of the recipients, among others, on its daily 5 p.m. broadcast.
Tickets to the awards banquet still are available. The cost is $40 per person and $300 for a table for eight people. Tickets can be purchased at Flynn’s Church Supply, 4102 Hearne Ave. in Shreveport, and by calling Ken Latin at (318) 422-0876.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships.
