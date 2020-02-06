Wells ISD closes due to flu concerns

By Lane Luckie | February 6, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 3:40 PM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Wells Independent School District is closing Thursday and Friday due to concerns over students with flu-like symptoms.

“We have experienced a sharp spike in absences related to respiratory and flu/flu-like illnesses,” interim superintendent Dale Morton stated in a news release.

Morton said a professional cleaning of the campus would be completed Wednesday evening.

“It is our goal to break the cycle of airborne illness.”

Classes are expected to resume with a normal schedule on Monday, February 10.

