Warming up with a nice weekend but rain and storms return next week

Next week, will have more rain possible just about every day. A cold front from the north will approach us, but will stall out near the ArkLaTex. This will bring in more rain, and keep it hanging around all week. Don’t expect much sunshine next week and keep the rain gear with you. Rain chances on Monday are up to 60%, Tuesday is up to 70%, and Wednesday is up to 60%. There will be multiple cold fronts that push through as we go throughout the week. On a positive note, I am a little optimistic about the rain leaving the ArkLaTex in time for Valentines Day.