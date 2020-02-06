Warming up with a nice weekend but rain and storms return next week

(KSLA) - Temperatures are at their coolest before warning up for next week. It will be back to above average. That does come with a price though. Rain will be returning just about every day next week. There will be storms involved, but as of now, there is nothing severe.
This evening, the clouds will clear away. That will end up doing more harm, than good though. That’s because, the clouds is what’s blocking the sun, and therefore keeping temperatures cool. After the sun goes down, it will cool quickly and will be even colder by tomorrow morning. The clouds will not be around to serve as an insulator anymore. The good news though is that the rain chances will be down to zero. Keep a jacket with you this evening.
Tonight, the last few clouds will be clearing away. We will start off our Friday with mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will be very cold though. Most of the ArkLaTex will be below freezing. There is a good chance for some frost in the morning. In the northern ArkLaTex, it will cool down to the mid to upper 20s. Everywhere else will fall to the lower 30s. Get your coat for the cold temperatures!
Friday will be nice with no rain. There will still be a few passing clouds with sunshine mixing in throughout the day. I don’t expect any rain for the day, so you can leave your rain gear at home. Temperatures will be off to a cold start, but will warm up nicely. We should return to the 60s in the afternoon. So, maybe just a light jacket. It should be a great day!
This weekend, the weather won’t be too bad. There will be some quick passing showers on Saturday, but I only have a 10% chance of rain. So, most of us will not have to deal with any rain. Those of us that do, it should not make you reschedule any plans or move indoors. There will be some sunshine at times both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon on Saturday and up to 70 degrees on Sunday.
More on Sunday, the clouds will be increasing later in the day. There will also be rain later in the evening and especially overnight. I have raised the rain chance on Sunday up to 40%, but again it will be more later in the day. I still would not cancel any plans. Sunday night is when there should be more heavy rain and a few storms.
Next week, will have more rain possible just about every day. A cold front from the north will approach us, but will stall out near the ArkLaTex. This will bring in more rain, and keep it hanging around all week. Don’t expect much sunshine next week and keep the rain gear with you. Rain chances on Monday are up to 60%, Tuesday is up to 70%, and Wednesday is up to 60%. There will be multiple cold fronts that push through as we go throughout the week. On a positive note, I am a little optimistic about the rain leaving the ArkLaTex in time for Valentines Day.
Have a great rest of the week everybody!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.