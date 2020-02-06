Sunshine returns to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We are still dealing with a few scattered showers across parts of the ArkLaTex with even some places seeing a couple snowflakes mixed in. The good news is that the rain is wrapping up quickly and the region should begin to dry out and see sunshine return later this afternoon. As we head into the weekend most of us should experience sunny skies through Sunday until clouds will once again thicken out ahead of our next weather maker. Looking ahead to next week, chances for rain will dominate the forecast for at least the first half of the week.
As you are heading out the door to start your Thursday make sure you dress warmly as temperatures are starting out cold and they won’t be rebounding very much as we go throughout the day. Expect high temperatures across the ArkLaTex to range from the low to upper 40s this afternoon. On a positive note, clouds should begin to think this afternoon and western parts of the region should see some sunshine.
Looking ahead to your Friday and weekend, expect a pleasant end to the week. Ample sunshine will return to the fold and our temperatures will be moving up in the low to mid 60s. There is the potential for some early morning showers on Saturday across southern portions of the ArkLaTex, but the vast majority will see beautiful weather until clouds move in on Sunday. While a couple showers are possible across northern and western portions of the region Sunday, the rain really doesn’t move in until Sunday night and the beginning of next week.
Moving in to next week, your forecast is shaping up to very wet. As of right now a frontal boundary will be camped out over the ArkLaTex giving us numerous chances for rain. While no severe weather is currently anticipated thunderstorms will be a possibility as well. One thing all this potential rain won’t be doing is lowering our high temperatures in any real way. Temperatures are still expected to be anywhere from the mid to upper 60s to first half of the week even as rain is expected each day.
So while more rain is one way, Thursday will more than likely mark the low point in our temperatures for at least the next week. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
