Sunshine returns to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We are still dealing with a few scattered showers across parts of the ArkLaTex with even some places seeing a couple snowflakes mixed in. The good news is that the rain is wrapping up quickly and the region should begin to dry out and see sunshine return later this afternoon. As we head into the weekend most of us should experience sunny skies through Sunday until clouds will once again thicken out ahead of our next weather maker. Looking ahead to next week, chances for rain will dominate the forecast for at least the first half of the week.