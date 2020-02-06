Arkansas voters prepare to head to the polls March 3

By Sean Staggs | February 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 3:47 PM

(KSLA) — The race for the Democratic presidential nomination comes to Arkansas with the state’s primary election March 3.

While the ballot shows 18 Democratic candidates to choose from, only 11 of them still are in the race.

Republican voters have three names to choose from on their ballot for president, but it will be nearly impossible for anyone to win against President Donald Trump for the nomination.

Elsewhere on the ballot, there are several judicial races for voters to decide. Some counties have local races as well.

Click on your county name below to see what contested races are on your ballot.

