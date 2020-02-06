LSU linebacker arrested in Marrero on gun charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A freshman linebacker at LSU was arrested Friday night on a gun charge in Marrero, according to a Jefferson Parish spokesman.
Donte Starks, 19, was booked into jail on counts of illegally possessing a concealed handgun and running away from deputies.
Deputies approached Starks after someone told the JPSO that armed men were selling drugs in the area, the JPSO said.
Officers did not find any narcotics on the football player. He was released from jail on a $500 recognizance bond.
Starks played high school football at John Ehret.
