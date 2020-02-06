London film crew interviews Nacogdoches County constable about 2014 rescue from burning car

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last three days, Nacogdoches County Pct. 1 Constable William Sowell and his department have hosted a film crew from London.
The crew was interested in interviewing Sowell about a 2014 incident where he and his department at the time and a DPS trooper saved the life of a man caught in a burning car.
Contractual agreements prevent Sowell from sharing the network responsible for the shoot, but let it be said it’s a major independent network known for its coverage of outstanding events.
Sowell says it was fun to exchange information about different cultures. He added the UK residents talk differently than East Texans.
If you want to see previous coverage of the 2014 incident, click here.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.