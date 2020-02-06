Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas to execute man who killed 5, including wife, children
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man faces execution after fatally shooting his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago. Abel Ochoa is set to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening. Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002. He was sentenced to death for the slayings of his wife and his 7-year-old daughter. Also killed were his 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law. Ochoa would be the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.
POLICE-SHOOTING-TEMPLE
Report: Texas cop shot man in 'altercation of some sort'
DALLAS (AP) — A police report say a Texas officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in December opened fire while the pair had “an altercation of some sort." The report filed with the Texas attorney general’s office says Temple officer Carmen DeCruz tried to pull Michael Dean over for speeding on the night of Dec. 2. The 28-year-old did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued." The report does not detail what proceeded the shooting but says the most serious offense Dean would have been charged with was “evading in a vehicle." The Texas Rangers say they are still investigating.
IMMIGRATION-BORDER DEATH
32-year-old US citizen dies in border custody in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — A 32-year-old U.S. citizen died Tuesday night after being arrested by Border Patrol agents in South Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection hasn't released the man's name, but alleged in a statement Wednesday that he was identified as a suspect in a human smuggling incident. The man was arrested Tuesday afternoon by agents assigned to the Border Patrol station in Brackettville, about 130 miles west of San Antonio. The agency did not identify the man's illness, symptoms or cause of death.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-SICK CHILD
Advocates allege ICE neglecting 5-year-old with head injury
HOUSTON (AP) — Relatives and advocates allege that a 5-year-old boy who fractured his skull in an accident and suffered bleeding around his brain is not being properly treated at an immigration detention center in Texas. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the boy and his family in January, about a month after he fell out of a shopping cart. The mother and her children are being held at the family detention center in Dilley. Dr. Amy Cohen says the boy is sensitive to sound and suffer headaches. ICE says he was hospitalized on Tuesday and Wednesday “for additional evaluation and imaging to rule out any concerns."
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY-PRESIDENT
Texas Southern University president ousted for violations
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Southern University has ousted its president for failing to report fraud allegations in the admissions process and directing a former official to violate university policy. The decision to fire Austin Lane on Wednesday came after the university’s board of regents deliberated for five hours. The board is accusing Lane of not reporting alleged fraud the former dean of law school admissions participated in while enrolling two students. The board is also accusing Lane directing excessive entertainment expenses that were paid through the university's foundation that weren’t presented to the board for approval. Lane has denied the allegations and says he will dispute them.
UNIVERSITY SHOOTING-TEXAS
Suspect in sisters' deaths charged in New Year's Eve killing
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting this week of two sisters at a university dormitory in Texas has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on New Year's Eve. Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, who authorities believe was his ex-girlfriend, and her sister, 19-year-old Deja Matts, on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Police in Denton said Wednesday that Smith was one of three men charged with capital murder in the Dec. 31 shooting of Steven Daniels.
CALL CENTER-LAYOFFS
North Carolina call center to eliminate almost 400 jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A call center in North Carolina says nearly 400 employees will lose their jobs this spring. The Charlotte Observer reports that Continuum Global Solutions has notified the N.C. Department of Commerce that it is closing its center in south Charlotte, and 383 workers will be laid off April 30. Continuum Global Solutions is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has more than 15,000 employees in 15 countries. That includes about 8,000 workers in the U.S. According to the Continuum website, the company partners with companies around the world to deliver customer care services through its network of call centers.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
Life under virus quarantine: Boxing, chalk art and waiting
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — At a military base in Riverside, California, the nearly 200 Americans evacuated out of a Chinese city over the viral outbreak have been jogging together, taking classes and eating pizza at a Super Bowl party. The cluster of U.S. consular officials, business people and families with children was the first placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order over the new virus. They have formed their own community on the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and have been keeping busy by setting up activities and holding daily “town hall” meetings to discuss their situation.
RED SNAPPER-GULF OF MEXICO
Feds: Gulf states to keep managing recreational red snapper
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says states on the Gulf of Mexico will continue setting seasons and bag limits for anglers going after red snapper in federal waters. The Commerce Department is making a two-year experimental program permanent. An environmental group says it's cautiously optimistic about the rules made public Wednesday and scheduled to take effect Thursday. An Environmental Defense Fund official says there's still work needed to make sure state and federal data use similar measurements. Sepp Haukebo says Louisiana's program for monitoring anglers' catch is a major reason the Environmental Defense Fund supports a permanent rule.