La. Rep. Steve Scalise supports repercussions for Nancy Pelosi’s speech ripping

“Speaker Pelosi’s actions last night were appalling and shameful. Regardless of her personal feelings, she had a responsibility to conduct herself with civility as the presiding officer representing the House of Representatives. She is not the Speaker of the Democrats, but of the People’s House,” Granger said. “Not only were her actions disrespectful of the Office of the President and the millions of Americans who elected President Trump, they were a slap in the face to the American heroes and their families he honored in his address.”