3 minors arrested in connection to alleged Many H.S. incident

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Authorities have confirmed that three minors are in custody in connection to a reported case of bullying and alleged sexual assault at Many High School.
Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Joe Dewil did not say what the charges were but did confirm that the trio was arrested on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The three were taken to the Ware Youth Center.
The incident took place in late January and was reportedly recorded on video, according to multiple sources. The video shows the victim held down by other students and sodomized with an object. The recording of the alleged attack was posted on social media and went viral.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
