Illness closes Vivian school for 2nd time in 6 days

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — For the second time in less than a week, a Vivian school will be closed for a day due to illnesses.
There will be no classes Thursday at North Caddo Elementary/Middle.
But school and Caddo School District staffers will be on hand Thursday to again sanitize the campus.
The school is expected to reopen Friday.
“But we are asking if your child is sick or has been sick to please keep them home on Friday,” says a post on the Caddo Parish school’s Facebook page.
North Caddo Elementary/Middle also was closed Friday due to illness a high volume of illness among the school’s students and staffers.
Additional custodial workers were on hand that day as well to disinfect classrooms and meeting spaces.
Now parents again are being advised to wash all of their children’s school-related belongings.
“It is imperative to keep your children at home if they haven’t been free from throwing up or fever for 24 hours (without the use of a fever reducer)!” the school’s post Wednesday says.
The CDC says there are three actions that can help stop the spread of the flu:
1) Take time to get a flu vaccine.
2) Take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.
3) Take flu antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them.
Click here or read below for more tips about everyday preventive actions to help fight germs, including the flu:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.