Early signee TJ Finley adjusting to life as a QB at LSU

“It was very crazy and adventurous. Waking up in the morning and knowing I’m fixing to have one of the biggest days of my life, not only for me but for my family. We’ve been working for this for 12 years. Ever since I put a football in my hand we’ve dreamed of me playing D-1 football. Signing to a D-1 school, and compete at a higher level than high school football. Then that afternoon, walking into the LSU facility, just being embraced by all the coaches and the players and the football staff. The equipment team took care of me right away. Got my helmet, jersey, shorts,” said LSU QB TJ Finley.