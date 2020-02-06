Black History Month art exhibit opening to feature local artist

Southern University Museum of Art Shreveport (SUMAS) will host ‘Life, Landscapes, & Abstracts’ exhibit opening reception, featuring the artwork of North Louisiana artist, Frank Kelley, Jr. Born and raised in rural West Monroe, Kelley’s work showcases his experiences from boy to adulthood. Themes in his featured work are jazz, southern life, and landscapes.
Although Kelley’s past career experience includes an creating an exhibit for Oprah, he’s says he’s just as excited to showcase his work here in Shreveport.
“This is what I’m supposed to do. This is my calling and I’m a messenger, and you will see that if you were to come to the show. You will see the stories that lie within the paintings,” says Kelley.
The opening for the exhibit will be February 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Metro Center campus located at 610 Texas Street.
The Northside Elementary African Drumline and Dance Troupe will provide special entertainment. The exhibit will run from February 6th until February 21st and is free and open to the public.
