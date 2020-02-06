Authorities: 3 died when plane crashed in Jackson Parish

The small Cessna crashed into a logging business

Three people died when a small Cessna plane crashed into a logging business on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Chatham in Jackson Parish the afternoon of Feb. 6, authorities say.
February 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 4:52 PM
(Source: Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office)

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) — Authorities say there has been a fatal plane crash in Jackson Parish.

According to Sheriff Andy Brown, it happened Thursday afternoon north of Chatham on Highway 34.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were three people on board.

The sheriff says all three are dead.

The sheriff also says the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost radar contact with the aircraft about 2:11 p.m.

The plane has been identified as a small Cessna.

The plane crashed into a logging business.

