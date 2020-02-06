Authorities: 3 died when plane crashed in Jackson Parish

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) — Authorities say there has been a fatal plane crash in Jackson Parish.
According to Sheriff Andy Brown, it happened Thursday afternoon north of Chatham on Highway 34.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were three people on board.
The sheriff says all three are dead.
The sheriff also says the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost radar contact with the aircraft about 2:11 p.m.
The plane has been identified as a small Cessna.
The plane crashed into a logging business.
