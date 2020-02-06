Arkansas St. looks for road win vs Little Rock

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Markquis Nowell has averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and two steals to lead the way for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong has complemented Nowell and is putting up 12 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Red Wolves are led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 11.5 points.