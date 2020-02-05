4th Annual King Cake Classic run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -On your mark — get set —GO!
The 4th annual King Cake Classic is taking place this weekend Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at the Red River Brewing Company on the 1200 block of Marshall St.
Runners will run through the historic Downtown Shreveport and enjoy a Mardi Gras celebration at the finish line. The celebration includes a slice of Lowder’s Bakery king cake, craft beer, kids’ activities, and much more.
The King Cake Classic hosts several runs including a 5k, 10k, and fun run. Each run does have its own fee ranging from $20-$30.
If you are not a runner the classic still has a place for you to cheer on runners.
Head over to their website to signup as a sleep-in supporter and or to participate in the run.
