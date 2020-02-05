Teenager disappears; police seek help finding her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman has reported her 19-year-old daughter as missing.
And Shreveport police today asked for the public’s help in locating Lacynthia Hamilton, of the 300 block of West 83rd Street.
Rolanda Thomas reported her daughter’s disappearance Feb. 1 and told authorities that Hamilton is “mentally delayed,” according to a statement from the Police Department.
The teenager stands 5'8" tall and weighs 135 pounds. She last was seen Jan. 31 wearing a black leather jacket, a black shirt and black jeans. Hamilton had her hair in a ponytail with a wrap around it.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Hamilton to call police Detective. J. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.
