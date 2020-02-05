3 suspects in double homicide now in custody

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The three people suspected of killing two men and wounding a woman in Natchitoches have been apprehended, police say.
Now facing two counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder are 22-year-old Jaleel Javonte Tousant, 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr. and 17-year-old Daerieon Tyrique Latchie, all three of Natchitoches.
All three are being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Two were booked today: Tousant at 3:07 p.m. and Petite at 4:34 p.m., booking records show.
Latchie was booked into the lockup at 5:47 p.m. Monday.
The three are accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., both of Natchitoches, shortly after 10 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.
The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches then transferred to a Shreveport hospital where, at last report, she was listed in severe condition.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicides to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.
Tips also can be relayed anonymously by:
- using the Police Department’s free Tipsoft app;
- sending a text to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message; or
- clicking on this link to submit a tip online.
