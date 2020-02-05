Storm damage at Benton Middle amounts to $1.3 million

Panel recommends that the School Board agree to advertise for bids on the repairs

A firefighter surveys damage early the morning of Jan. 11 at Benton Middle. The roof of the Bossier Parish school was damaged, leading to extensive water damage to the interior. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Benton Middle sustained about $1.3 million in storm damages last month, Bossier School Board members estimate.

The panel’s Building and Grounds Committee agreed Tuesday evening to recommend that the School District be given the authority to advertise for bids on the repairs.

That recommendation will be presented to the School Board when it meets Thursday.

Committee members say the project should be completed by mid-July, which would be in time for the 2020-21 academic year.

