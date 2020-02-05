Shreveport lawyer arrested, charged with theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport lawyer turned himself in to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after being charged with theft. According to Sheriff Steve Prator, Zachary Moffett, 32, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 28.
He was released on bond the same day.
Sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris obtained the warrants for Moffett’s arrest in connection with two investigations.
The victims reported they retained his services, but he never performed any work.
One victim paid Moffett $1500 to file a succession on her husband’s estate. The other paid him $2500 to file a succession on her parent’s estate.
Moffett did not filed paperwork in either case and cut off communication with both victims.
