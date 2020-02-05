Scattered heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing heavy rain move through the ArkLaTex last night we are tracking potentially more heavy rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours Wednesday. We are also watching for our temperatures to fall throughout the day across the ArkLaTex leading to a Thursday where our high temperatures won’t move out of the mid 40s. Looking ahead to the weekend shows that while we could see some scattered showers early temperatures are shaping up to very comfortable with highs at least in the mid 60s. More rainfall looks likely as we move into next week.
Heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure you grab an umbrella, because while you may be dry early this morning downpours will be moving through the ArkLaTex later today. We could see a few thunderstorms embedded within the downpours, but generally expect heavy rain. Temperatures should either hold steady throughout the day or gradually fall as colder air moves in. Temperatures should be in the low 50s throughout the day.
While the bulk of the wet weather will move out this afternoon we still could see some showers overnight tonight and early Thursday morning. Along I-30 and points off to the north and west we could see a few light snow showers, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures on Thursday will be the coolest of the week with highs expected to be in the mid 40s.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend shows warming temperatures with highs Friday returning to the 60s. Moving into the weekend our temperatures continue to rebound in the mid 60s or warmer bother Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning could see some showers for some, especially across southern parts of the ArkLaTex. Next week will bring more chances for rain as our next weather maker will through the region with rain moving in Monday morning.
So it is shaping up to be another 7 days of rain and rumors of rain. Better have the rain gear ready! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
