Scattered heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing heavy rain move through the ArkLaTex last night we are tracking potentially more heavy rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours Wednesday. We are also watching for our temperatures to fall throughout the day across the ArkLaTex leading to a Thursday where our high temperatures won’t move out of the mid 40s. Looking ahead to the weekend shows that while we could see some scattered showers early temperatures are shaping up to very comfortable with highs at least in the mid 60s. More rainfall looks likely as we move into next week.