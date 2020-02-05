Rain ending by the end of this week, but more is coming next week

Thursday should not have any rain. I have a 10% chance for the pre-dawn hours. Overall, I think most of us will remain dry. The temperatures will be more of an impact. It will feel more like winter for sure! Temperatures will start out feeling like the 20s in the morning! Then it will only warm up to the mid 40s, and feel like the mid 30s, thanks to the windy conditions! It will be a day with sunshine peeking through the clouds in the afternoon. You might be able to use your sunglasses throughout the day. Stay warm!