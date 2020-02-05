Rain ending by the end of this week, but more is coming next week

(KSLA) - The rain will be coming to an end tonight, and should stay away for a couple days before returning again next week. There will be a very unsettled weather pattern next week setting up for more rain just about every day. Keep the rain gear handy!
This evening will have more rain around us, but some areas will take a quick break from the rain. In other words, it will be scattered. It should not be widespread. There will not be anything major. Just a few light showers. The heaviest rain will be gone and off to the east. The clouds will still stick around with cool temperatures. It may be an evening to stay inside away from any rain, and also where it’s warm.
Tonight, the rain will have one more final burst before ending. There will be a small line of showers that passes through the ArkLaTex late tonight. By early Thursday morning, it will be gone. So, it will not rain all night. Temperatures tonight will cool down to the mid 30s. Some areas may get to near freezing, but as far as any wintry mix, I do not expect any. The precipitation will be gone by the time it gets cold enough.
Thursday should not have any rain. I have a 10% chance for the pre-dawn hours. Overall, I think most of us will remain dry. The temperatures will be more of an impact. It will feel more like winter for sure! Temperatures will start out feeling like the 20s in the morning! Then it will only warm up to the mid 40s, and feel like the mid 30s, thanks to the windy conditions! It will be a day with sunshine peeking through the clouds in the afternoon. You might be able to use your sunglasses throughout the day. Stay warm!
Friday will also be nice with no rain. There will still be a few passing clouds with sunshine mixing in at times. I don’t expect any rain for the day, so you can leave your rain gear at home as we end the week. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer. We should return to the 60s in the afternoon. So, maybe just a light jacket for in the morning.
This weekend, the weather won’t be too bad. There will be some quick passing showers on Saturday, but I only have a 20% chance of rain. So, some of us will not have to deal with any rain. Those of us that do, it should not make you reschedule any plans or move indoors. There will be some sunshine at times both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Next week, will have more rain possible just about every day. A cold front from the north will approach us, but will stall out near the ArkLaTex. This will bring in more rain, and keep it hanging around all week. Don’t expect much sunshine next week and keep the rain gear with you. Rain chances on Monday are up to 40% and Tuesday and Wednesday are up to 50%. These could increase as we get closer, depending on where that stalled front decides to park itself.
Have a great week everybody!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.