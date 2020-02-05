Owl Night returns on Feb. 15

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - If you ever wanted to learn more about owls - look no further.
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host the 15th annual Owl Night event starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road.
Admission and all activities are free to the public.
Visitors will learn about the four species of owls that live and nest in Northwest Louisiana. Trained volunteer naturalists will be able to answer any questions about each unique species.
Classroom presentations from John Dillon, President of Louisiana Ornithological Society and Christie Chapman with WERLA (Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation in Louisiana) will be offered. Librarians with Shreve Memorial Libraries will offer owl-themed storytimes for children.
Local art focusing on owls will be featured. Visitors of all ages can make their own owl art.
Other attractions include games, the food chain exhibit and a flashlight-free hike will be available. Uneeda Taco, The Hot Dawg Hut, and Caddo Lake Que & Catering will be there to sell refreshments. S’more making will be available.
Parking will be limited. Visitors are encouraged to park at Richard Flemming Park, 7919 W. Lakeshore Dr. A shuttle will be available.
For more information, visit www.caddo.org or at www.facebook.com/walterbjacobs or by calling (318) 929-2806.
