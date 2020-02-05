Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FAKE SUBPOENAS-LAWSUIT
Prosecutor seeks end to lawsuit over fake subpoenas
New Orleans (AP) — Lawyers for the district attorney in New Orleans are asking a federal appeals court to end a lawsuit centered on his office's past use of fake subpoenas to coerce uncooperative witnesses. Leon Cannizzaro and some of his staff are arguing that they are legally immune from claims made in a 2017 lawsuit. The suit followed a report by an online news outlet exposing prosecutors' use of documents that looked like court subpoenas. In reality, the documents had not been approved by a judge. Arguments were set for Wednesday before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
EX-OFFICER THEFT ARREST
Retired cop accused of stealing $6,500 from department
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a retired city police officer is accused of stealing $6,500 from the department where he had worked. A news release says 46-year-old Jeffery Lirette was arrested Monday on one charge of theft, 45 of injuring public records and 17 of forgery. The Houma Police Department had asked state police to investigate money missing from a department expense account.
FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL
Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas headline FQ Fest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas is among the headliners for the 2020 French Quarter Festival scheduled to be held April 16-19 in New Orleans, Event producers French Quarter Festivals Inc. revealed Tuesday at a news conference that Tarriona “Tank” Bell, whose band was recently nominated for a best new artist Grammy award, is the featured performer on the 37th annual fetival's promotional posters and advertisements. Other returning favorites include Irma Thomas, Ellis Marsalis, and Amanda Shaw. A full schedule with performance times and stage assignments will be released in March.
AP-US-CONFEDERATE-FLAG-CHRISTMAS-PARADE
Sons of Confederate Veterans appeals Christmas parade denial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization barred from carrying the Confederate battle flag in a Christmas parade has asked a federal appeals court to revive its lawsuit against officials in a north Louisiana city. The appellate judges made clear they were concerned about freedom of speech issues raised in the lawsuit filed by the Louisiana division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. But the key issue in arguments Tuesday was whether the city government was responsible for permitting for the 2015 parade. A lower court has held there was no constitutional violation because permitting decisions were made by a private, nonprofit group.
AMTRAK-ALABAMA
Mobile vote moves Gulf Coast closer to Amtrak resumption
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A vote by the city council in Mobile, Alabama, has moved the Gulf Coast one step closer to a resumption of Amtrak service. News outlets report that members voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a grant application for restoring passenger train service to the city. The train would link New Orleans and Mobile twice daily with stops in Mississippi in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis. Mobile would be asked to pay $3 million over three years, and the state could be asked to help. The states of Louisiana and Mississippi have already committed millions. Amtrak service ceased along the coast after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Slow-moving storm system prompts fear of flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a slow-moving storm system could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the South, prompting flood watches. The National Weather Service says that two-dozen counties in north Georgia will be under a flood watch through Friday morning, where some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches. Heavy rains early Tuesday were soaking large parts of Mississippi and Alabama as the system headed east towards Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center says the system could also bring a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.
ELDERLY ABUSE-HOARDER HOUSE
Police: Man left woman in bed covered in animal feces
PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man left a woman in her 70s confined to a bed covered in the feces of about a dozen pets. Galen Marcantel was arrested Thursday and charged with suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities and five counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Authorities performing a wellness check found the woman in a bed covered in animal urine and feces. Authorities say Marcantel lived with the woman, isn't related to her and barred her family from seeing her. The woman was hospitalized. Fourteen cats and two dogs were removed from the home. It's unclear whether Marcantel has an attorney.
CEMETERY VANDAL-ARREST
Police: Man charged with vandalizing historic black cemetery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of vandalizing and tagging a historic African American cemetery. News outlets report 31-year-old Brandon Hayes was arrested and charged with 14 counts of criminal damage to property by defacing and one count of criminal damage of historic landmarks. Baton Rouge police say Hayes vandalized several buildings in Mid City and a sign in Sweet Olive Cemetery, which was founded in 1850. News outlets report Sweet Olive is the first cemetery for black residents incorporated in Baton Rouge. Red and black paint on the cemetery sign was removed. It's unclear whether Hayes has an attorney.