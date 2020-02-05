Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
FEMA denies aid for tornado damages, Benton County to appeal
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Benton County will appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision to not help pay for the costs to clean up damages from two tornadoes that struck in October. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the county was notified by a letter on Jan. 24 and has 30 days to appeal. Though the letter did not specify why the county was denied, county public safety administrator Robert McGowen said it was because the county didn't meet the threshold for assistance. McGowen says the county is gathering the information needed to complete the appeal.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-EVIDENCE
Arkansas judge OKs testing of evidence on executed inmate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has approved an agreement that will allow new tests of fingerprint and DNA evidence that two groups say could exonerate a man executed in 2017. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen approved the agreement between the city of Jacksonville and the sister of Ledell Lee, who was executed for the 1993 slaying of Debra Reese. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project had sued the city seeking the release of the evidence. The agreement allows the DNA evidence to be tested by an independent lab and for the fingerprints to be uploaded into a national database.
BIDEN-ARKANSAS
Former Sens. David and Mark Pryor back Biden for president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas governor and senator David Pryor and his son, former senator Mark Pryor, are supporting Joe Biden's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president's campaign announced the endorsements from the Pryors on Tuesday. Arkansas is holding its primary on March 3 along with more than a dozen other states. David Pryor served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. Mark Pryor served two terms in the Senate before losing re-election in 2014.
ARKANSAS REVENUE
Arkansas revenue remains above forecast, last year's figures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' finance office says the state's January revenue remained above forecast and above the same month last year. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday that the revenue was helped by higher-than-expected corporate income and sales tax collections. Arkansas has accumulated a surplus of roughly $94 million since the fiscal year that began July 1. The department says individual income tax collections in January were above the same month last year but below forecast. The state paid out slightly more in individual income tax refunds in January than forecast.
SOUTH ARKANSAS-TWO DEAD
Homicide investigation launched after 2 found dead in car
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a burning car in southern Arkansas. The car fire was reported Monday afternoon in a rural area of Columbia County. The Banner-News reports that police are investigating the deaths as homicides, but few details have been released, including a cause of death.
ARKANSAS GOVERNOR'S MANSION
Hutchinson, predecessors mark mansion's 70th anniversary
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and three of his predecessors are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Governor's Mansion. The four governors swapped stories on Monday as they joined First Lady Susan Hutchinson and family members of other past governors. They unveiled a Christmas ornament that will be sold later this year to raise for the residence. Hutchinson was joined by former governors Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Jim Guy Tucker. The Governor's Mansion is located near Little Rock's downtown and first opened in 1950. Before then, Arkansas never had an official residence for its governor.