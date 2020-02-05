Flu closes 2 Southwest Arkansas schools for 2 days

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) — Two schools in Hope, Ark., will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the number of students who are sick with the flu.
As for ballgames, trap and peewee practice, Spring Hill School District advises parents to check with the appropriate coaches or sponsors.
Teachers and staffers at Spring Hill Elementary and Spring Hill High schools will work a half day Thursday to clean and sanitize their classrooms, the School District reports.
Classes will resume Monday for the nearly 300 seventh- through 12th-graders at Spring Hill High and for the more than 275 elementary school students.
Spring Hill School District says Thursday and Friday will be counted as AMI Day 1 and AMI Day 2.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.