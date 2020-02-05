First Alert: Colder and wetter Wednesday ahead

A strong cold front moving through the ArkLaTex tonight and an upper level storm system arriving Wednesday will bring falling temperatures and increasing rain chances for midweek.
After seeing spring-like highs in the 70s in much of the ArkLaTex Tuesday, temperatures will feel more like winter again over the next couple of days.
We’ll start off Wednesday morning in the 40s in the northwest ArkLaTex to near 60 in the southeast.
Little change is expected in the temperatures most of the day and by late afternoon much of the area will be in the 40s.
Wednesday is also looking like a much wetter day. Rain chances will start picking up around mid-morning and stay elevated through mid-afternoon. By the end of the day rain will begin tapering off again.
Here’s an hour-by-hour look at Futuretrack through the day Wednesday:
Cold temperatures Wednesday night along with one more round of moisture could lead to a brief and light wintry mix of rain and snow. With only light precipitation expected and it being of short duration no accumulations or impacts are expected.
