Father of shooting victim calls for end of violence in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - It’s been five months since Calvin Lyons’ daughter’s life dramatically changed in an instant.
His 20-year-old daughter, Jirah, is the victim of a drive-by shooting in Natchitoches.
“The hospital called and said she got shot,” Calvin said. “God had a plan for her life and it was not this.”
On Oct. 18, 2019, Jirah was traveling in a car with another person on Amulet Street. According to the Natchitoches Police Department, around 3:45 p.m., Jirah was shot in the neck and taken to a local hospital.
“When she got shot, it broke her shoulder blade, her collar bone,” Calvin stated. “It broke her C6, C7 in her neck; it injured her spine.”
Police report Jirah was shot by someone outside of their vehicle.
Since the shooting, Calvin has not worked, so he can care for his daughter.
“She’s a hard worker, she’s giving, she’s funny, she’s kind, gentle, lovable,” he said.
Now, after his daughter’s shooting, Calvin is hoping to bring churches and city leaders together to discuss avenues to mitigate violence across Natchitoches.
“I would like to see neighborhood watches step up throughout the city and I would like people to come forward,” he said. “If it had been their child, and I saw it, those people would want me to come forward.”
For now — Calvin only has a few words for the people responsible for Jirah’s shooting.
“Do the right thing, do the right thing."
Calvin said he hopes to organize the violence mitigation meeting in the coming weeks. He plans to host it at his church, Restoration Apostolic Ministries, in Natchitoches. A GoFundMe has also been created to help with his daughter’s mounting medical bills, as she is in and out of the hospital.
KSLA News 12 reached out to NPD for an update on the investigation into Jirah’s shooting. However, we are awaiting a response.
