Caddo School Board member announces resignation

I decided to run back in 2014 because I believed in Dr. Goree and the potential of our great district. In my time, that belief has only grown as I have witnessed the incredible work of our teachers, staff and leaders to increase student learning. I have all the faith in the world that Caddo is in the best hands with our superintendent and the remaining members of the board. I am forever grateful to the voters of District 8 for allowing me to serve and giving me the best gift of all in seeing students achieving at incredible levels every day. Caddo will always have my heart.