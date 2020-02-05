Caddo School Board member announces resignation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo School Board will take steps Thursday to select someone to represent District 8.
That person will succeed Denee’ Locke, who tearfully announced her immediate resignation from the panel at the conclusion of its meeting Tuesday, the School District reports.
When it meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the School Board will declare the District 8 seat vacant and outline the process for naming an interim board member. Locke’s second term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Because more than a year remains in her term, state law requires that a special election be held to select her replacement. Meantime, the board must select an interim member to represent District 8 until that special election can be held in November.
The School District, which described Locke as “a fierce and devoted advocate for all children,” said she decided to step down to pursue business opportunities outside Caddo Parish.
Locke has represented District 8 since she garnered 60% of the vote to win a runoff Dec. 6, 2014. When it came time for her re-election bid, Locke got 57% of the vote Nov. 6, 2018, to win without a runoff.
The Shreveport resident’s tenure included service as the board’s president in 2017. And she chaired a number of committees, including building and grounds.
“Denee’, throughout her time, brought new light to the board,” board President Mary Trammel said. “It will undoubtedly be hard filling her shoes as there is simply no replacement. She has shown herself to be dedicated, loyal and a board member who represented the interests of all students of the district and who pushed for Caddo to be the best version of itself.”
Locke made the following statement Tuesday:
