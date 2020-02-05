Burglars hit businesses on Youree, Kings, East Kings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s been an uptick in burglaries of businesses in a particular area of Shreveport, authorities report.
So now they are asking anyone who commutes at night to be attentive and report any suspicious activity around businesses, including those establishments that are closed.
This is particularly true of businesses along Kings Highway and East Kings Highway and on the Youree Drive corridor, according to the Police Department.
Authorities urge anyone to report any suspicious activity by immediately calling police at (318) 673-7300.
Call 911 if it is an emergency.
Tips also can be provided to Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
