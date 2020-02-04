Wet weather over the next few days

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we should be able to get rid of most of the rain Thursday, but there still the chance of a couple showers. While most of us will be dealing with just rain northern parts of the ArkLaTex especially in southeastern Oklahoma could see some sleet mixing as we got throughout the day. Thursday will also mark the coolest day of the week with highs not even reaching the 50 degree mark. Friday should see a rebound in our temperatures back into the low 60s, but as we move into the weekend we are tracking more chances for rain as our wet pattern will be carrying on.