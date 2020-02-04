Wet weather over the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking a wet day across the ArkLaTex with showers moving through the region this morning, and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday will bring more chances for rain followed by the chance for some frozen precipitation for our far northwestern counties in the region early Thursday. While we should bottom out with our temperatures Friday morning we are still expecting a nice rebound with our temperatures heading into the weekend. Unfortunately, we are tracking more chances for rain on your Saturday.
As you are heading out the door this morning it will be a good idea to grab an umbrella as showers are impacting the region this morning. While thunderstorms shouldn’t play a factor in your morning commute you can expect widespread shower activity to impact your drive into work. Later in the day we are still tracking the possibility for some strong storms to roll through the region associated with the cold front. Some of these storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Even though we will be dealing with the shower activity high temperatures still should be able to make it into the 70s for most of us.
Moving ahead to Wednesday and we are talking about plenty of wet weather once again. Heavy showers are possible through the day across the ArkLaTex as temperatures will be falling quickly behind the cold front. You can expect highs in Shreveport to be in the mid 50s.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we should be able to get rid of most of the rain Thursday, but there still the chance of a couple showers. While most of us will be dealing with just rain northern parts of the ArkLaTex especially in southeastern Oklahoma could see some sleet mixing as we got throughout the day. Thursday will also mark the coolest day of the week with highs not even reaching the 50 degree mark. Friday should see a rebound in our temperatures back into the low 60s, but as we move into the weekend we are tracking more chances for rain as our wet pattern will be carrying on.
So this is shaping up to be another wet next 7 days for the ArkLaTex, so make sure if you don’t have an umbrella, get one. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
