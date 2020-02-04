Third suspect named in Natchitoches double homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police have identified a third suspect in the double homicide on Short Seventh Street. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jaleel Tousant.
He is a 22-year-old black male, 5′11″ and weighs 160 pounds.
Tousant is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.
If you have seen Jaleel Tousant, please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.
Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Remember all information given shall remain confidential.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.