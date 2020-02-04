Shreveport woman charged with identity theft

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is behind bars for allegedly committing identity theft, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
Tiffany King, 32, is charged with identity theft and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says King made charges totaling $13,047 to a former friend’s debit card.
Authorities determined that the victim’s card was used on Facebook’s Facebook Pay and that other accounts were opened in the victim’s name.
Transfers from the victim’s account were linked to King.
She was arrested on Jan. 31 at a home in the 9400 block of Francis Street in Shreveport following a tip provided to Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers.
