Rain likely Wednesday with colder temperatures on their way

Wednesday will be another rainy day. I have those rain chances up to 70%. Most of the rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. By the evening hours, it will be calming down a bit. The rain will come to an end for some of us. The temperatures will also be a big story for tomorrow. It will not warm up much. It may even cool down throughout the day. By the evening, it will feel like the 40s. You will very likely need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning.