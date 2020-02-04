Rain likely Wednesday with colder temperatures on their way

(KSLA) - The rain chances will remain high for the rest of today and tonight. Even on Wednesday there will be more rain on the way. A few storms are likely too. As far as severe weather, it will be limited. I do not anticipate any storms reaching severe status on Wednesday.
This evening, our cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex. So, there will be a line of showers that forms along with a couple storms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, but it will still be limited. There may only be one or two storms that reach severe level. Any threats will be strong winds and hail. There should not be any tornadoes. Temperatures will be warm, but you will need to be prepared for the rain.
Tonight, the rain will be off and on. At times the rain will be a little heavier, other times it will be light rain. There will be maybe one or two storms as well. Temperatures will be cooling down tonight. It will be down to the lower to mid 50s for the low tonight. There will also be a few winds that will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.
Wednesday will be another rainy day. I have those rain chances up to 70%. Most of the rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. By the evening hours, it will be calming down a bit. The rain will come to an end for some of us. The temperatures will also be a big story for tomorrow. It will not warm up much. It may even cool down throughout the day. By the evening, it will feel like the 40s. You will very likely need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning.
Thursday should not have any rain. I have a 10% chance to be on the safe side. Overall, I think most of us will remain dry. The temperatures will cause more of an impact. It will feel more like winter for sure! Temperatures will start out feeling like the 20s in the morning! Then it will only warm up to the mid 40s! It will be a pleasant day with sunshine peeking through the clouds in the afternoon. You might be able to use your sunglasses throughout the day.
Friday will also be nice with limited rain. There will still be a few passing clouds with sunshine mixing in at times. I don’t expect any rain for the day, so you can leave your rain gear at home as we end the week. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer. We should return to the 60s in the afternoon. So, maybe just a light jacket for in the morning.
This weekend, the weather won’t be too bad. There will be some quick passing showers on Saturday, but I only have a 30% chance of rain. So, some of us will not have to deal with any rain. Those of us that do, it should not make you reschedule any plans or move indoors. There will be some sunshine at times both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Have a great week everybody!
