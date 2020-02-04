Pickup struck by train in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Crews are on scene after a pickup truck and a train was involved in a wreck on Tuesday morning.
Officials on the scene say that it happened after 7 a.m. near E. 19th Street and E. Broad Street.
A witness at the scene says that the railroad crossing’s arms were down and the driver of the pickup truck attempted to beat the train.
The driver of the pickup was sent to a Texarkana hospital.
Crews are now working to remove the pickup from the train tracks.
