Market by Macy’s opening Thursday in Dallas

(KSLA) — Macy’s says it will open its first Market by Macy’s on Thursday in Dallas.
The company today said it is testing the new store format that is smaller than the average Macy’s store and that will be located off-mall in “lifestyle centers.” The format will feature a mix of Macy’s merchandise and local goods, local food and beverage options and “a robust community events calendar.”
Also today, Macy’s announced plans to close about 125 stores in what it describes as “lower-tier malls” within three years.
The company’s announcement does not specify which of its least-productive stores are targeted for closure. But it does say that those stores account for about $1.4 billion in sales annually and that they include about 30 stores that are in the process of being closed now.
The decision to close the stores was made based on “a rigorous evaluation of Macy’s store portfolio” that included a store-level assessment of each property’s overall value to the company and its expected “profitability based on consumer trends and demographics.”
At the same time, Macy’s is cutting its work force in some of its remaining stores and increasing staffing at others.
The company today also announced that it plans to upgrade 100 more stores this year. In addition to physical changes to the stores, Macy’s will invest in merchandising strategies, technology improvements, talent and local marketing.
To date, Macy’s has upgraded 150 stores that accounted for about half of the company’s total sales in 2019.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.