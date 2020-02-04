LA Sports Hall of Fame opens new exhibit

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A new exhibit is now available inside the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame catering to those who love to hunt and fish.
The exhibit is called “Lunkers and Specklebellies: Bass Fishing and Waterfowl Hunting in Louisiana,” and will focus on the history of the two sports. The museum is located on 800 Front Street in Natchitoches and is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We have different sections,” said Branch Manager Jennae Biddiscombe. “We have a lady anglers section. We have a camp life section that just talks about camp life in the area and what that’s like. We even have a little camp set up that people can sit and read hunting and fishing magazines.”
Biddiscombe says it takes around one to two years to plan and put together their temporary exhibits.
“This just got into the discussion and we all just thought it was a great idea,” she said. “I mean it’s sportsman’s paradise — how much better could it be? So we were very excited about the exhibit.”
Many of the items inside the exhibit came from those who live in Natchitoches and other parts of Louisiana.
The exhibit will travel to the state’s other museum sites as well. It will be available to the public until Sep. 28 and then it will switch out to a new exhibit called “Soul of the South.”
