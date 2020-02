Happening now: DeSoto Parish deputies need your help searching for a missing woman. Here's what we know:



-30 YO Chawana Adams

-Last seen Jan. 20, 2020

-Left residence in Grand Cane

-Likely wearing PJs

-Call DPSO with information (318) 872-3956 with information.@KSLA pic.twitter.com/ghTP2i7wM4