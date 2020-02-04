Crime down nearly 8 percent in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crime is down in Bossier Parish. According to a news release from Sheriff Julian Whittington, the 2019 crime statistics show an overall decrease of nearly eight percent.
There were at total of 839 major crimes reported in the parish in 2019, compared to 908 crimes reported in 2018. There were 440 person crimes and 399 property crimes in 2019.
Here are the complete statistics for the crimes reported in Bossier Parish** in 2018 and 2019:
All three homicide cases were solved, when it comes to person crimes.
The national rate for homicide closures is around 62 percent, according to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program with the FBI.
The only robbery in the parish was also solved.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives more than doubled the closure rate for rape, clearing 80 percent of the cases. The national closure rate for rape is 35 percent.
Rape cases also decreased by 50 percent.
On property crimes, detectives closed about one-third of all burglary cases. The national average is 14 percent.
Vehicle burglary crimes significantly decreased by 40 percent from 105 in 2018 to 64 in 2019.
