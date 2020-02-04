Broadcast legend Bob Griffin passes away at 85

Broadcast legend Bob Griffin passes away at 85
Broadcast legend Bob Griffin passes away at 85 (Source: Danielle Scruggs)
February 3, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 9:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport community has lost a broadcast legend. Bob Griffin passed away Monday, Feb. 3 after battling an illness. He was 85.

Bob joined KSLA shortly after the station went on the air. He spent nearly 50 years in a number of roles including weather caster, sports director and host of Bob and His Buddies.

(L-R) Weatherman Al Bolton, Anchor Don Owen and Sports Anchor Bob Griffin (From the KSLA News 12 archives)
(L-R) Weatherman Al Bolton, Anchor Don Owen and Sports Anchor Bob Griffin (From the KSLA News 12 archives)

He continued his career at KTBS. According to his family, he worked until recently.

Bob leaves behind a wife, two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.