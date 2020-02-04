Bossier church raises awareness about human trafficking

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Sunday, Feb. 2, Freedom Church in Bossier City continued an annual tradition.
Each year Freedom Church shines a light on human trafficking during the month of February, which the church has coined as Freedom February.
This year Bossier native Katie Walker, a producer and actress, spoke to the congregation to raise awareness regarding human trafficking.
“It’s hidden in our culture, it feels like shame and condemnation, your voice matters,” Walker said.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking increases during the Super Bowl.
“It needs a light shined on it," said Pastor Tim Dye. “Darkness exists because there is no light, that’s where Freedom Church finds its niche in this community.”
If you know someone who is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Helpline at 1-888-373-7388.
