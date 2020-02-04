Bearkat Angels Club helps feed Bossier High students on the weekends

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a sad reality but there are many kids across the ArkLaTex who leave school without anything to eat on the weekend.
One Benton woman spent months buying, cooking and preparing meals for Bossier High students to help fight this need, and now her efforts have helped the school create a brand new non-profit called the Bearkat Angels Club.
“I turn on the worship music and I just start rolling and to me it’s a labor of love," said Renee Hall.
Hall has spent a lot of time in her kitchen lately. Last fall her church, Lifewater Church, partnered up with Bossier High School to begin cooking meals for the football team.
“I noticed after they ate that we were packaging up food in to go boxes," she said. “I said oh that’s good, you know the food won’t go to waste. They’ll take some home and they said oh no this might be the only food they get this weekend.”
It was news that was heartbreaking for her to hear.
“I had no idea," she said. "I mean you hear about feeding kids in other countries, and we have that need here.”
So for the last few months, she begin buying in bulk, cooking meals and delivering them to the high school every week. Her efforts along with help from the school’s principal soon helped create a brand new non-profit called the Bearkat Angels Club
Hall will continue to cook and deliver meals to students in need every week, but now money can be donated to help. Volunteers can also help through this non-profit as well.
“When a student is fed their mood... their attitude changes," said assistant principal, Michele Tugwell. "Their motivation changes towards classwork and wanting to perform in the classroom”
Tugwell has seen this need in her school for the last eight years, and can’t believe all the work Hall has put in to help fix it.
“To cook meals for 25, 30 people…you know we do that once a year for the holidays," said Tugwell. "But here she is doing it every week and providing for these kids. What a heart of gold.”
To Hall though, this labor of love is just something the Lord would want her to do.
“I don’t see what I’m doing as special," she said. “I’m just following God’s lead and I’m trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Hall’s work is far from done, but with God’s help, she’ll do all she can to make sure no kid goes hungry when they go home.
“He provides, all along the way," she said. "He always provides.”
If you are interested in volunteering or dropping off monetary donationsyou can do so at Bossier High School located on 777 Bearkat Drive in Bossier City.
Monetary donations can also be dropped off at any Citizens National Bank branch or mailed to Bearkat Angels Club, 482 Merritt Road, Benton, La 71006.
