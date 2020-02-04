Banks that pay you to open checking or savings accounts

(KSLA) - Opening a new checking or savings account can give you more options when it comes to saving money. In fact, there are a few banks that pay you to open an account.
It’s free money.
According to Bankrate.com these are some of the best checking account bonuses for the new year.
- Wells Fargo – if you open an Everyday Checking account by July 31st you will earn a $400 bonus. But you must deposit at least $25 and not have a checking account with Wells Fargo the last 12 months. You also must receive direct deposits of at least $4,000 within 90 days of opening the new account.
- Chase Bank – Open a Premier Plus checking account and earn $300 or a Total Checking account and earn $200 by April 20th. But you can’t have an existing Chase fiduciary or checking account or have closed one within the last 90 days. And you must have a direct deposit made within 90 days of opening the account.
- PNC Bank – If you open an account by March 31st you need to make 10 debit card purchases and receive a direct deposit within 60 days to qualify for any bonus. You can receive a $50 bonus for a $500 direct deposit, a $200 bonus for a $2,000 direct deposit and opening a virtual wallet with Performance Spend, and a $300 bonus for a $5,000 direct deposit and opening a virtual wallet with Performance Select.
Here are some of the best savings account bonuses for the new year, according to Bankrate.com:
- Chase Bank - Open a savings account by April 20th in order to earn $150 if you deposit $10,000 within 20 business days.
- Capital One – If you open a 360 Performance Savings account by March 31st and use a special code (NEW500) you can earn a bonus. You must deposit between $10,000 and $50,000 within 10 days of opening the account to earn the bonus.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.