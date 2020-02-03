Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

As you are heading out the door this morning most of you will able to leave the jacket at home as temperatures are very comfortable after seeing highs reach into the 80s yesterday. While it won’t be quite as warm as what we saw yesterday temperatures will be well above average with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will be thickening throughout the day with showers and thunderstorms possible especially across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. While we could see thunderstorms today severe weather does not become a concern until Tuesday.