Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend and enjoyed Super Bowl 54 last night! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more warm temperatures to start the week, but also the chances for some severe weather Tuesday evening. After a line of thunderstorms move through temperatures will quickly drop for Wednesday and Thursday with the outside chance of a wintry mix north and west of I-30. Temperatures will bottom out on Thursday with highs struggling to make it into the 50s. Looking ahead to next weekend showers will be a possibility on Saturday.
As you are heading out the door this morning most of you will able to leave the jacket at home as temperatures are very comfortable after seeing highs reach into the 80s yesterday. While it won’t be quite as warm as what we saw yesterday temperatures will be well above average with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will be thickening throughout the day with showers and thunderstorms possible especially across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. While we could see thunderstorms today severe weather does not become a concern until Tuesday.
Speaking of Tuesday, temperatures will be just as warm and potentially even warmer on Tuesday across the ArkLaTex. Much like Monday thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather will be a concern Tuesday evening across central portions of the ArkLaTex. Main threats will be strong winds and hail with a very low threat for tornadoes.
Behind the front Tuesday evening temperatures will be rapidly falling during the day on Wednesday, falling into the low 40s by the late afternoon. While any precipitation possible Wednesday would be rain in Shreveport, far northern and western portions of the viewing area potentially could see some sleet, but no major impacts to travel are expected currently.
Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend our temperatures should moderate quickly after bottoming out Thursday. Highs on Friday should be near 60 degrees, but as move into the weekend we could be dealing with some showers activity on your Saturday, which could limit how mild we get.
In the meantime, enjoy the warm start this morning just know that we may have to pay for it with some storms later on in the day and on Tuesday. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
