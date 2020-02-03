Man, 60, found dead in abandoned home; suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities with the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office have identified the man found dead Jan. 31 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Jimmy J. Jenkins Jr., 60, was found in an abandoned house around 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue. An autopsy has been ordered.
Shreveport police say Jenkins was involved in a physical altercation with another man while at the residence. He may have suffered significant head trauma during the altercation.
Investigators gathered additional information which led authorities to arrest 54-year-old Glen A. Brooks at his residence located in the 3500 block of Catherine Street. He was taken to Shreveport police headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives.
Following subsequent interviews, Brooks was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of Second Degree Murder.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.