LSU women’s basketball team remembers Kobe Bryant, other crash victims
By Kevin Foster | February 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 8:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team honored retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and several others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26.

Members of the team wore special tops displaying Bryant’s name on the back Sunday, Feb. 2. On the front of each top was the number 2 surrounded by the phrase “Mamba Mentality.”

Gianna Bryant wore number 2 on her jersey. “Mamba Mentality” is associated with an alter ego Kobe Bryant said he took on during games.

Down the sleeves of the tops are the names of the other victims killed in the crash.

Other tributes came from members of the Los Angeles Lakers, Vanessa Bryant, and notable figures from Louisiana.

The LSU women’s basketball team swept the regular season series against Texas A&M with a win Sunday afternoon in the PMAC.

